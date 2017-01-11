Armed man and woman rob Macon couple at gunpoint in their golf club neighborhood

A Barrington Hall woman got out of her car to face a couple with guns just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Laurel Place.
The 57-year-old woman was in her garage when a black man and black woman approached and demanded her money and bank card, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman’s husband came out of the house and he was forced to lie on the ground with his wife.
The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money and the bank card, and left in a dark colored vehicle.
The male gunman is described as being about 6 feet tall with a slender build and wearing all black clothes and a hoodie.
The female with the gun had on dark clothes and a mask.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Bibb County deputies at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments