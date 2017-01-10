Woman dies in head-on collision that injures two others

A 29-year-old Macon woman died Monday night after hitting an SUV head-on just after 10 p.m.
Sheena Denise Hogan was headed east on Jeffersonville Road when her Dodge Charger crossed the center line, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The Charger hit a Ford Expedition driven by 38-year-old Niquelia Rouse, of Macon, who was headed west.
Hogan, Rouse and her passenger, Teddy Jackson, 36, were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health where Hogan was pronounced dead.
Rouse and Jackson were in stable condition as of early Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
