Woman dies in head-on collision that injures two others

0:30 Scenes from Pendleton Homes where hammer attack happened Pause

2:42 False call leads to SWAT team response

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:01 'They loved each other, and they died together,' says mother of slain Americus officer

0:30 Video captures man stealing package from a front porch in Houston County

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:12 Kirby Smart on Rodrigo Blankenship: 'Maybe he should've been kicking the whole time'

1:05 Bikers ride in cold weather for cops

1:32 Commissioner Elaine Lucas "Crosses the Walk"