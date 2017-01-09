Lawmakers, hundreds of others, start work at state Capitol

For most of the year, Georgia’s 236 state lawmakers live normal lives: they’re parents, lawyers, insurance agents, business owners, retirees. But for 40 days, they’re the center of attention.
The state Legislature, which started its annual session Monday, is less famous than the Congress in Washington, D.C. But in Atlanta, they pass laws that deal with things from the lottery to roads to guns to schools.
“It’s absolutely phenomenal, it’s such an honor to be here,” said new state Rep. Ricky Williams, R-Milledgeville, about an hour after signing his oath of office on Monday morning. “It’s such a responsibility,” he said.
Roughly, lawmakers do what’s taught in civics textbooks: a lawmaker gets an idea, often from a voter, drafts a bill and tries to usher it to the governor’s desk.
“There’s nothing more powerful than hearing from the home folks,” said Paul Holmes, who just posted his and his wife’s phone numbers on Facebook. He’s got an unusual vocation at the Capitol: he’s married to a legislator and is spending his retirement helping his wife, Monticello state Rep. Susan Holmes.
But there are other folks not often discussed in textbooks. A total 786 lobbyists were registered in Georgia the day the session started. More will sign up as the session continues. Their spending on lawmakers will probably reach the high six figures.
Every Georgian has a lobbyist. While companies and industries hire lobbyists, so do nonprofits, utilities, counties, cities and professional groups.
Lawmakers lean on lobbyists for research, for bill ideas, even for drafts of bills. Lawmakers say that in a part-time Legislature, there’s not enough time — or enough state staff — to do all the necessary research.
But David Shafer, the state Senate’s second highest officer, gave his colleagues a warning speech that he often gives new folks. The President Pro Tempore, a Duluth Republican, began by saying that in 15 years in the Senate, he’s gained more than 50 pounds.
“But every January, when I come into this building for the new legislative session, I am surrounded by people who tell me how good I look, and ask much weight I’ve lost and what my secrets were,” said Shafer.
His point is, take the praise from lobbyists and attention from reporters with a grain of salt.
Legislating even has slang that’s not taught in books for its tactics. Take “Christmas tree:” a bill that has odd things attached to it as it goes through the Legislature.
State Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon, has legislated almost longer than anybody: more than 40 years.
Asked what people should know about how it really works, he answers quickly, with a laugh, with an answer not found in textbooks.
“No. 1: It’s not how smart you are but how many friends you have.”
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
Comments