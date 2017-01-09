100 Years Ago in Macon: Two stabbed, one shot and a $10K lawsuit; gas 24 cents a gallon

The stabbing happened at Crumps Park, which before World War I was a popular recreation spot between Ridge and Ingleside avenues in Macon. Gasoline at the time sold for 24 cents a gallon.
A pair of young men, W.A. Anderson and E.J. Pace, were wrestling when Pace was stabbed below his heart. Pace’s injuries were not life-threatening. A write-up of the incident appeared on page 10, the back page of The Telegraph’s Jan. 9, 1917, edition.
The article went on to mention that “the men were drinking” and that the knifing had been an accident:
Anderson went with Pace to the hospital and, when he refused to leave the emergency room, was arrested on a charge of drunk. He was fined $10 in recorder’s court.
Another cutting that made the news happened during an argument at Popular Street and Broadway. As Jim Ferrell and Joe Brown tussled, Ferrell stabbed Brown in the chest. The blade, according to the newspaper article, cut Brown “just below the left collarbone and (pierced) the apex of the lung”:
Ferrell made his escape and the police are now looking for him. Brown was rushed to the hospital and his wounds given medical attention. Doctors last night stated that his condition is critical and the outcome is in doubt.
A shooting from the previous day proved accidental. Henry Smith, a man on Elbert Street, was cleaning his pistol and shot himself in the thigh.
Another item in the news that day was of a $10,000 lawsuit brought by a man who was “badly injured on his head” when two cars on the Macon Railway and Light company collided. The rail line admitted negligence, but denied “the amount of actual damages.”
In other news, a man was sentenced seven years on a road crew for burglary. The case involved break-ins in which a shotgun and clothes were stolen: a $15 coat, $5 trousers and a $2.50 hat.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments