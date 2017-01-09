Wrong-way, head-on crash on I-75 in Monroe County makes second in a year

A Jonesboro man is in critical condition after reportedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Monroe County and crashing head-on with a pickup truck.
Luong Hoang, 85, was at the wheel of a silver Honda Odyssey just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, headed north in the southbound lanes of I-75 when someone called 911 about a wrong-way driver, Monroe County sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick said Monday morning in a news release.
Deputies were unable to get to Hoang before his Odyssey hit two cars about a mile south of the Johnstonville Road exit, Bittick said.
The Odyssey collided head-on with a F-150 Ford truck driven by 39-year-old Nick Rice, of Converse, Indiana. Hoang’s van also clipped the driver’s side mirror of a Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 45-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, the release said.
Hoang was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with a broken hip, Bittick said. He was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Rice was taken to Monroe County Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.
It is unclear where Hoang may have entered the interstate, the release said.
The wrong-way, head-on crash occurred just eight months after three people were killed in a similar crash in the same vicinity.
Early morning on May 29, 2016, 32-year-old David Fryar Jr., of Forsyth, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 about three miles south of High Falls Road when his Honda Accord hit a Nissan Murano head-on. Fryer and the people in the Nissan, 29-year-old Monserrat Ruiz-Godinez and her 7-year-old daughter, Alani, were killed in the crash.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
