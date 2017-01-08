Bikers ride in cold weather for cops

Laura Campbell, mother of Murray Nixon, pleaded for mercy for her daughter's best friend, Mary Elizabeth "MeMe" Wade Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in which Wade pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Nixon's Dec. 22, 2015, death. Nixon was run over by a car as she and Wade took turns trying to push it from a patch of grass and mud where it had become stuck in north Bibb County.