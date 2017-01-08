Bikers ride in cold weather for cops

Laura Campbell, mother of Murray Nixon, pleaded for mercy for her daughter's best friend, Mary Elizabeth "MeMe" Wade Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in which Wade pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Nixon's Dec. 22, 2015, death. Nixon was run over by a car as she and Wade took turns trying to push it from a patch of grass and mud where it had become stuck in north Bibb County.
A Macon resident stepped outside his Jones Road home to check the weather and spotted the body of a white man face-down in the ditch. The man was not immediately identified and It is unknown if foul play was involved.
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police-report oddities includes the most unusual crime reports of 2016: a trailer park love triangle, a stray rooster and a man dressed in lingerie under a house.
Louise Howard, 77, her son, Calvin Howard, 29, and her cousin Jessie Bivins, 81, died early on December 30, 2016, in a house fire on Mildred Drive in east Macon. Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said the call came from the house to report the fire, but the victims could not escape.