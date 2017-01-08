Bikers ride in cold weather for cops

More than 50 motorcyclists rode 90 miles on a cold day Sunday to show support for law enforcement in Middle Georgia.
Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Crime

Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

Laura Campbell, mother of Murray Nixon, pleaded for mercy for her daughter's best friend, Mary Elizabeth "MeMe" Wade Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in which Wade pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Nixon's Dec. 22, 2015, death. Nixon was run over by a car as she and Wade took turns trying to push it from a patch of grass and mud where it had become stuck in north Bibb County.

Crime

Man's body found in ditch

A Macon resident stepped outside his Jones Road home to check the weather and spotted the body of a white man face-down in the ditch. The man was not immediately identified and It is unknown if foul play was involved.

