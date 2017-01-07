Ice a factor in I-75 fatal wreck

A Georgia State University student was killed in a weather-related wreck in Forsyth just after 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Albany resident Malik Jordan, 20, was on his way back to Atlanta for school.
He was driving his Lincoln Navigator northbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 188 when he struck a patch of ice on the bridge over Ga. 42, according to Sgt. Lawson Bittick, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed was also a factor, and witnesses said the car was going more than 80 mph. This is the first fatal wreck in Monroe County this year.
