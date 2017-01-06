Timing could mean icing in Georgia’s winter storm; warning expands to Putnam County

As freezing air mixes with a winter storm moving into Georgia, forecasters are looking at the range of possibilities.
As of early Friday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service are now cautioning that if temperatures are milder, sleet and freezing rain could bring light ice accumulations and less snow.
The state’s first winter storm warning begins at 1 p.m. Friday for extreme north Georgia, north of a line from Rome to Ellijay to Hiawassee.
Snow will begin Friday morning and become mixed with sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon before turning back to snow by evening and ending overnight.
Meteorologists expect nearly 2 inches of snow over northwest Georgia and up to 5 inches in northeast mountains.
A second winter storm warning runs from 4 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday for about 50 counties around metro Atlanta and as deep into Middle Georgia as Butts, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Monroe and Putnam counties.
Snow is expected north of a line from Hamilton to Forsyth to Washington, including Atlanta and Athens.
The warning calls for 2-4 inches of snow, with some locally higher amounts, and ice of .05 of an inch, or less.
Northwest winds gusting to 30 mph will accompany the storm into Saturday as temperatures fall Friday from the mid-30s to low-40s in the afternoon to subfreezing overnight.
The National Weather Service also issued a Special Weather Statement that includes Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Macon, Peach, Sumter, Taylor and Twiggs counties.
Middle Georgia will see rain transition to a wintry mix of precipitation late Friday, changing to all snow or mostly snow early Saturday.
In that area, up to an inch of snow is expected south of a line from Hamilton to Forsyth to Washington.
Due to the uncertainty of the timing, no watch, warning or advisory has been posted for communities around Columbus and Macon, but everyone is urged to keep up with changing weather conditions.
Temperatures in that region will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight and only reach the mid to upper 30s for highs Saturday.
