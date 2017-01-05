Georgia bill proposes ban on smoking when person under 18 in vehicle

A bill has been prefiled that would ban smoking in vehicles in Georgia when a person under 18 is present.
House Bill 18 is sponsored by state Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex.
“It would be the voice for the voiceless,” Scott told FOX 5 Atlanta. “It would be the voice for children.”
The House convenes Monday for its first legislative day of 2017.
According to the Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights website, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Utah and Vermont have enacted similar legislation. The age varies of those present in the vehicle in which smoking is not allowed.
A similar measure before Georgia lawmakers failed in 2015.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
