Local

January 5, 2017 3:21 PM

UGA super fan Mike “Big Dawg” Woods remembered on Twitter, Facebook

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

University of Georgia football supporters are mourning the death of super fan Mike “Big Dawg” Woods.

Woods, 65, who died Wednesday, was known for having his head painted with a Georgia bulldog for every game.

The tradition was started in honor of his late father, Lonnie Lee Woods Jr., and in support of his beloved team, according to a 2015 feature article in Field Street Forum.

Fellow fans often had their pictures made with him on game days.

Woods was remembered in Tweets and on Facebook.

His Facebook page has more than 8,000 likes.

