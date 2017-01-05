UGA super fan Mike “Big Dawg” Woods remembered on Twitter, Facebook

University of Georgia football supporters are mourning the death of super fan Mike “Big Dawg” Woods.
Woods, 65, who died Wednesday, was known for having his head painted with a Georgia bulldog for every game.
The tradition was started in honor of his late father, Lonnie Lee Woods Jr., and in support of his beloved team, according to a 2015 feature article in Field Street Forum.
Fellow fans often had their pictures made with him on game days.
Woods was remembered in Tweets and on Facebook.
My prayers are with the family of Mike "Big Dawg" Woods. He was a good friend and a Damn good Dawg!!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) January 5, 2017
Sad to hear the news of Mike "Big Dawg" Woods passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family #RIP #DGD.— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 5, 2017
RIP @universityofga legendary fan Mike Woods, this pic was from a few weeks ago with my son pic.twitter.com/ct5wUPrJIP— Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) January 5, 2017
His Facebook page has more than 8,000 likes.
Comments