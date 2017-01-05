Celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy set in Macon

A series of events in Macon honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. begin Jan. 16, according to a news release.
Among the events scheduled for Jan. 16 are a breakfast, march, programs and other celebrations of the life of King. The annual march begins at 11 a.m. at four recreation centers — Frank Johnson, Memorial, Rosa Jackson and Booker T. Washington — and ends at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center. A program at Steward Chapel AME follows at 12:15 p.m.
A few days later on Jan. 21 will be the 2nd annual MLK, Jr. Road Race at Amerson River Park. Other highlights include a a financial literacy program on Jan. 26 and the Beloved Community Banquet on Feb. 28.
For a full list of events visit www.maconbibb.us/mlk.
“This is the time of year where we bring churches, local nonprofit organizations and our governments together to celebrate Dr. King and to find ways which we can continue his work by serving our community,” Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas said in the release.
