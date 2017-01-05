Georgians urged to prep cars for winter weather in advance of predicted snow

With snow in the forecast, Georgians think about stocking up on bread, milk and batteries.
What they often forget is making sure their vehicles are prepared for hazardous weather conditions.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is encouraging everyone to inspect cars and trucks before the bad weather hits.
“Regardless of what happens this weekend, this is a great time to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter,” Harris Blackwood, director of the GOHS stated in a news release.
Tires should be properly inflated and have enough tread that Abraham Lincoln’s head disappears if a penny is inserted into the groove.
Motorists also should replace dried or frayed windshield wipers, and make sure headlights are working.
With someone’s help, also make sure your brake lights are working by having the other person check the rear of the car while you press the pedal.
Also have an ice scraper handy in case windshields freeze over.
"Visibility is very poor when driving in the snow and properly working wipers and headlights will help drivers not only see the road but also help other drivers see them," Blackwood said.
If conditions are bad, everyone is encouraged to stay off the roads unless it’s an emergency.
Those having to drive on snowy roads are urged to accelerate and decelerate slowly, avoid stopping if you can, allow ample space between vehicles to allow for skidding if you have to stop, don’t power up on a hill or try to stop on the way down.
Georgia’s latest road conditions will be posted at www.511.ga.org.
