Winter Storm Watch shows nearly half of Georgia expects snow Friday to Saturday

A Winter Storm Watch for Friday and Saturday shows a large part of Georgia could see snow.
The National Weather Service warns of up to 3 inches of snow, with 4 inches possible in the state’s higher elevations.
The watch dips as far south as Monroe, Jasper and Upson counties and runs from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Monroe County’s Emergency Management Agency director has been warning the people near Forsyth about what he refers to as the “devil’s dandruff.
In a Facebook posting, the EMA notes the absence of ice or freezing rain in the forecast and watch area.
As of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, forecast models show the greatest threat for wintry weather will be north of a line from Hamilton to Forsyth to Lexington, which is about 20 miles to the east, southeast of Athens.
A dusting is possible south of that line, which includes Macon.
Snow that falls might not linger very long.
A high pressure system out of Canada will bring colder air to the state beginning Thursday evening.
As a cold front approaches, a rain and snow mix will begin Friday afternoon and turn to all snow by midnight.
Temperatures will drop from the mid-30s to the mid-20s and low-30s by midnight.
Showers will increase Thursday in north Georgia and a few flakes are possible after sunset, but no accumulation is expected.
A developing low pressure system is expected to pump moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into Georgia by Friday evening.
Freezing air is expected to arrive at about the same time.
The cold lingers through the weekend and low temperatures are projected to drop to the teens and 20s through Tuesday morning.
Monday’s forecast low in Macon is 21 degrees.
Although forecast models are coming into agreement, changes are possible as the system approaches.
