Making Ol’ Myron proud

Late last year, The Telegraph quietly celebrated its 190th birthday.
The newspaper, a weekly in its infancy, was first published in 1826 by Myron Bartlett, a pharmacist from New Hampshire.
On Nov. 1, senior editor Oby Brown reminded reporters of the paper’s roots in an email:
“In his ‘prospectus’ on the front page, Bartlett said, in part that The Telegraph would, ‘not only disseminate useful information but advocate fearlessly THE RIGHTS OF THE PEOPLE!’ ” the editor wrote. “He added: ‘Warmly devoted to the cause of the people, his constant endeavor will be to promote their interests — his highest ambition to merit their confidence.’ ”
Bartlett wrote those words just three years after Macon was chartered by the Georgia General Assembly. Four months before the first paper was published, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams had died on the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
The email from Brown that Tuesday came days before what was one of the most contentious presidential election in American history. It came at a time when the role of trusted and reputable news sources is more critical now than ever, given the digital sea of fake news, propaganda and mass distrust.
We’re living in an age when four-in-10 Americans get their news online, according to the the Pew Research Center.
Reading Bartlett’s prospectus gave me a sense of a renewed pride and purpose, and for that, I thank an editor that serves in his role nearly two centuries later.
“We provide information quite differently today, but the responsibilities are no different, 190 years later. Always, always remember that,” Brown wrote. “Here’s to ol’ Myron. Make him proud today.”
