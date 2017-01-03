Driver of semi is killed on I-16 after running into another truck that had side-swiped car

The driver of a tractor trailer was killed Tuesday night when his truck ran into another tractor trailer that was stopped on the westbound side on Interstate 16.
The deceased driver’s cab was “badly managled,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said from the scene near the end of I-16 just before Interstate 75 splits north and south.
The driver of the truck that was hit had pulled over to the side of the road after side-swiping a car. That driver wasn’t injured in either accident, Jones said.
The identity of the deceased driver was not known.
“It’s been a bad start to the year,” Jones said. The Tuesday night fatality along I-16 was the third traffic fatally in Macon-Bibb just three days into 2017.
