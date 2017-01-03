Ex-Georgia Power lineman sues for alleged sexual harassment on the job

6:25 Cop Shop Podcast: The zaniest police reports of 2016 Pause

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor

0:45 Suspect in Georgia police shooting found dead

1:26 Tipster helped locate Americus police shooting suspect

1:41 Lembrick was a 'very dangerous individual,' says GBI Director

3:28 'Bully with a badge' sentenced to prison

1:07 Kirby Smart on asking recruits to defer enrollment

1:37 Lack of decent applicants plaguing law enforcement, sheriff says