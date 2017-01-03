Ex-Georgia Power lineman sues for alleged sexual harassment on the job

Fired a couple months after he complained about another employee sexually harassing him on the job, a former Georgia Power lineman has filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission and a federal lawsuit.
The 41-year-old Macon man alleges that another man was added to his crew in September 2014 and began exposing his genitals daily, sometimes while touching his fellow employees. On at least one occasion, the new man grabbed the lineman from behind and simulated a sex act, according to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
On Halloween 2014, the new man allegedly placed his finger under the lineman’s rectum, yelled “woo hoo” and “ran his finger under his nose as if sniffing it,” according to the suit.
The lineman, who’d previously been told by a supervisor not to report the behavior to anyone else because he’d handle it, filed a charge of discrimination Nov. 7, 2014. He was suspended with pay 10 days later for an incident he’d previously been disciplined for, according to the lawsuit.
He was terminated Dec. 1, 2014, and told it was because of a safety violation, according to an EEOC document.
The lineman, who was issued a right-to-sue notice Sept. 29, 2016, is seeking back wages and other compensation.
Craig Bell, a Georgia Power spokesman, said he couldn’t comment on the lawsuit, but he said the safety and well-being of the company’s employees is Georgia Power’s top priority.
“We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive work environment for all of our 7,000-plus employees across the state. Our strict policies help ensure that employees with safety-sensitive job requirements can safely do their jobs every day,” he said. “We also believe the safety of our employees and customers is paramount. We will perform and maintain every job, every day, safely.
“Every employee is responsible for upholding our high standards,” Bell said. “We do not tolerate retaliation of any type.”
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
