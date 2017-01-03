Macon man walks outside to check weather, finds body

A man’s body was found just after noon Tuesday face-down in a ditch in south Macon.
A resident of 4041 Jones Road who didn’t want to be named told a reporter he’d walked outside to check the weather and something caught his eye.
“I thought it was a tire,” he said. “I walked over there and saw it was a body.”
The ditch where the unidentified white man was found is across the street from Windsor Academy.
Jones Road was blocked while investigators worked the scene.
Kim Christie was on her way to pick up her parents for lunch when she saw their neighbors gathered near the crime scene.
“It’s very weird,” she said. “He is very oddly situated in the ditch. ... You can’t see his face. He looks to be a middle aged white male, dark hair.”
Christie said there was no visible trauma to the man’s body.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
