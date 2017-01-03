Governor replaces three on Dooly school board

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has appointed three new members to the Dooly County Board of Education to replace members who were suspended over school governance and leadership issues.
Deal announced on Tuesday the appointments of Thomas Mason Jr., a retired minister; Wanda Parker-Jackson, a retired educator; and Michael Bowens, Vienna’s city administrator. They will fill the seats for districts two, three and four respectively on the county board of education.
“The first priority is to mesh and meet with the other members. We’ll sit down and decide what the priorites should be,” said Bowens, who was a member of the school board from 1991 until 2002.
Mason said something similar. He said his first priority is to come together as a team with the other school board members and the superintendent.
The three new appointments are effective immediately, according to the governor’s executive order. They will serve on the board alongside newly elected board members Cory Jones and Katrice Taylor.
That means all five seats on the board will be filled by freshmen.
Last year, Georgia’s state school board recommended all five then-members of the board be suspended. That recommendation came after outside auditors alleged numerous problems in the school system, including board members improperly interfering with day-to-day school operations.
Deal followed up on the state panel’s recommendation by suspending those five incumbent school board members. The suspensions did not apply to the newly elected members.
Dooly County’s elementary and middle school both appear on a list of the state’s lowest-performing schools. For three consecutive years, each has gotten low grades on a key state measure of student performance and improvement.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
