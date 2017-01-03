Historically wet start to the year deluges Macon with record rainfall, snow next?

Can’t remember a wetter start to the year in Macon? That’s because it’s never been this rainy on the first days of the new year.
Middle Georgia Regional Airport picked up 4.05 inches of rain Monday, drowning the prior record rainfall of 2.22 inches set in 1919 for Jan. 2.
Macon also set a record 2.55 inches of rain Sunday, which broke the record of 2.16 inches set on Jan. 1, 1955.
It was raining as the clock struck midnight New Year’s Eve and skies won’t really clear until Wednesday.
Drought conditions prevailed across most of Georgia in the latter half of 2016, but the weather pattern has shifted to again allow moisture to flow from the Gulf of Mexico.
Since Dec. 1, Macon has received more than a foot of rain, 12.55 inches, which is 8.26 inches above normal.
This year’s total 6.6 inches of rain in the first two days is 6.35 inches above normal for the start of January.
The wet weather prompted flash flood watches, but no major problems were initially reported.
The National Weather Service reported severe thunderstorms Monday night that brought trees down in Rhine on Reeves and Second streets in Dodge County.
Little Ocmulgee State Park in Wheeler County clocked a thunderstorm wind gust of 55 mph in the first few minutes of Tuesday.
Crisp County also reported strong winds in the storms.
At about 11 p.m. Monday, a tree fell on a house about 2 miles southwest of Cordele.
After Tuesday’s highs near 70 degrees, the sun will shine Wednesday with a high over 60 degrees, but the week’s wild weather might not be over.
The weather will turn cold again by the end of the week, with highs Friday through Monday in the 40s in Macon.
Forecasters also expect a wintry mix of precipitation for the state for the weekend, which could include wet snow in Macon.
Timing is crucial in determining whether Middle Georgia will see any snow flakes and if they will stick, but the northern part of Georgia is expected to recieve the brunt of any wintry weather.
Come back to macon.com to check the latest weather forecasts through the week.
