Victim identified in Shurling Drive fatal crash in Macon

A 26-year-old woman died Monday night in an accident on Shurling Drive.
Rosheba Norwood was killed at about 10:45 p.m. when her 2014 Chevrolet Suburban collided with a tractor trailer near Norris Street, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Norwood was headed west and 59-year-old George Powers was headed east in a 2016 Kenworth truck when the collision happened.
Powers was not hurt.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call 478-751-7500.
