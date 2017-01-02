Woman dies in second fatal wreck of the day in Macon

A woman died in an accident on Shurling Drive late Monday night.
The accident happened at about 11 p.m. in front of Auto Zone, said Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Miley wasn’t sure exactly what happened but he said the car the woman was driving collided with a tractor trailer. There was no one else in the car.
It was the second fatal auto accident of the day in Bibb County, making it also the second of the year. Coroner Leon Jones said the county had 23 fatal wrecks in 2016, not including 11 pedestrian fatalities.
Comments