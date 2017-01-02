Man dies in I-475 accident in Macon

A man died Monday in a one-car wreck on Interstate 475.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the accident happened at about 4:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Miley said the man was traveling southbound and lost control at the Eisenhower Parkway exit. The vehicle spun out and struck a couple of trees.
Because the wreck was off to the side of the road, Miley said it was not interfering with the traffic flow. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
