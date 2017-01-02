Macon area could see flooding, high winds

Macon-Bibb County and much of the surrounding area is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning, and high winds are also possible.
People are advised to stay off roads if possible and use caution if they must drive, said Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins.
“If you don’t need to be out, don’t be out,” Hawkins said.
He also said that from late Monday to early Tuesday there is potential for severe weather that could bring wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.
The flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Hawkins said people should expect flooding in low lying areas that typically flood in heavy rains.
The area could see two to three inches of additional rain in the next day or two, Hawkins said. He reminds people they can sign up for a new service that sends emergency warnings by phone text message and email. To sign up go to www.maconbibb.us/mbcalert.
He also advises people not to try to drive or walk through any area where water is over the road.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
