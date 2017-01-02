Fitness buffs offer tips for keeping New Year’s resolutions

Lauren Curtis has been working out regularly but she made a New Year’s resolution to take her fitness to another level.
Curtis, a claims supervisor at Geico in Macon, is planning to enter a body building competition later this year. She said her resolution is to eat healthier — including cutting out sugar — and increase her trips to the gym.
“It used to be three times a week, but now it’s pretty much every day,” she said during a pause of her workout Monday at Kinetix Health Club on Bowman Road. “It’s going to be insane.”
Bright pink letters on her shirt read “Quit slackin and make it happen.”
January is typically when people hit the gym looking to fulfill resolutions to become more fit. But like Curtis, most of the people at Kinetix looked like they are already fitness buffs.
David Wynn, 52, of Macon, has worked out all of his life but he also had a fitness resolution.
“I just want to stay fit so that my wife and I can grow old together and I can take care of my grandchildren,” he said.
He said he is in excellent health and he credited that to his longtime workout regimen. He had some straight-forward advice for staying motivated with a fitness resolution.
“You really just have to force yourself to do it,” he said. “It’s not something I love to do but it’s something I know I need to do.”
Kelly Blair, assistant manager at Kinetix, said it’s true that gyms tend to get crowded at the first of the year and then people begin to drop out.
“Really my number one thing is, find something you actually get excited about,” she said. “Maybe if you did a certain exercise as a child, or if you really enjoy working out with friends you need a buddy system. Find a little something that is going to help you get it done.”
Eric Berryman, a personal trainer at Kinetix, said sticking to a good workout schedule is important.
“You’ve got to get into a groove,” he said. “Just get into that grove, that momentum of life, and just keep on going.”
