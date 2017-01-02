Fitness buffs offer tips for keeping New Year’s resolutions

0:51 "We all remember having really great Christmases," Middle Georgia Layaway Santa says Pause

6:19 Shaq surprises kids after police video goes viral

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

0:37 Tax commissioner shows cramped quarters

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:33 Chance Jones credits assistants for first-year success

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout