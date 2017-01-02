Vigil planned for woman shot on pizza delivery

A community event is being held Tuesday in honor of a woman shot last week while delivering a pizza.
The event for Brooklyn Rouse be held at 7 p.m. at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church at 2081 Forest Hill Road. The church’s young adult ministry, Catalyst, and MaconIt are organizing the event, called “Bowing for Brooklyn.”
According to a release, the event will allow young adults to “unify to express their feelings towards violence in the community through musical expression, spoken word and regular conversation.” The event will end with a prayer for Rouse and all victims of violence in the Macon-Bibb area. The event will stream live at lundychapel.org.
Rouse, 21, was shot in the head on the day after Christmas while delivering pizza for Papa John’s in the Bloomfield area. One person was arrested and another is being sought. Rouse is in serious condition at a Macon hospital.
