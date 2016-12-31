Sauerkraut of the South and more sought for New Year’s meals

The New Year’s Day traditional meal of turnip greens, black-eyed peas and rice is also accompanied by another specially made side dish for Dwight Lee.
Lee, of Jones County, was among the people shopping for some last minute food items Saturday as they prepared for the holiday meal to ring in 2017. The 67-year-old purchased Harrison Family Farms chow chow and sweet Jasper heat seasoning at Village Marketplace in Macon’s Ingleside Village.
The barbecue rub was to go on the Boston butt that Lee will enjoy with his family Sunday. But cornbread, Lee says, is his signature food to cook that day.
“If I do say so myself, I make some dadgum good cracklin’ cornbread,” he said. “I make it real thin and crunchy.”
The New Year’s Day meal tradition dates back for centuries in the U.S. and other countries. In the Northeast and Midwest, pork and sauerkraut are popular choices. In the South, it’s common for families to also cook a pork dish and for sides have black-eyed peas and greens.
There’s some meaning behind why some of the foods eaten Jan. 1 have become a tradition. A pig can symbolize progress, according to folklore, while greens can increase a persons’ fortune. Legend has it that in the South, black-eyed peas became considered lucky when they were used to keep people fed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, after the city was attacked in the Civil War, according to epicurious.com.
Another Southern custom is to add some chow chow with the New Year’s meal. The relish that can include cabbage, tomatoes, peppers and onion among other vegetables and spices can be considered the sauerkraut of the South, said Moriah Lavender, general manager of Village Marketplace.
Many of its ingredients came from leftover vegetables that were chopped up and pickled, thus creating what’s now a tasty condiment, she said.
“What’s cool about chow chow is its rooted in our Southern agrarian history,” Lavender said. “What was a necessity has now become a gourmet food item.”
Macon resident Barkley Massey stopped by Village Marketplace on New Year’s Eve to pick up ribs, field peas and homemade chow chow.
“I just came in for New Year’s and got some awesome suggestions for recipes,” she said. “This is kind of new for me. I’m the one that visits others on New Year’s Day and eats at friends’ houses so this year I’m giving it a whirl.”
Another New Year’s tradition is the pigskin, commonly known as football. For Macon’s Camp Bacon, that required a quick pit stop at the grocer for some Georgia Sourdough Co. crackers as he watched the college football games on Saturday.
“I figured (crackers) would go good with the ball games,” he said.
As a child, Emily Stecher grew up having the standard fare of collard greens, peas and cornbread on New Year’s Day. It’s a tradition she’s continued as an adult, although on Saturday she purchased some steak tenderloins for New Year’s Eve.
“My grandmothers would do it, my mom would do it,” Stecher said about the New Year’s Day meal. “We are from the South so that’s kind of what you do here.”
