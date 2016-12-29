Forsyth child battling cancer becomes guest DJ

Volunteer Bob Denison is the project manager for the B-17 bomber currently being restored at the Warner Robins Museum of Aviation. The museum is looking for volunteers for everything from the helping at the info desks to restoring their artifacts.
Daniel Barrett didn't even speak to his family last Christmas after he first sought help at the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia. This year, though, he is soon to be employed and has plans to spend time with kin on Dec. 25, 2016.
Chief Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Tripp Self was appointed to fill a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. His term begins Jan. 1, 2017. He likens his new post to being in the replay booth at a football game and says he'll miss presiding at trials and talking with lawyers. Video by Amy Leigh Womack