Police officer donates bike to help Warner Robins man with his daily commute

Volunteer Bob Denison is the project manager for the B-17 bomber currently being restored at the Warner Robins Museum of Aviation. The museum is looking for volunteers for everything from the helping at the info desks to restoring their artifacts.
Chief Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Tripp Self was appointed to fill a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. His term begins Jan. 1, 2017. He likens his new post to being in the replay booth at a football game and says he'll miss presiding at trials and talking with lawyers. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke described the cases against three men charged in commercial gambling cases Wednesday during plea hearings in Bibb County Superior Court. Krunal Patel, Ram Sharma and Arjun Lamichhane each pleaded guilty to one count of commercial gambling. Video by Amy Leigh Womack