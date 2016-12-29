Women's center in Macon paved way for many

Daniel Barrett didn't even speak to his family last Christmas after he first sought help at the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia. This year, though, he is soon to be employed and has plans to spend time with kin on Dec. 25, 2016.
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke described the cases against three men charged in commercial gambling cases Wednesday during plea hearings in Bibb County Superior Court. Krunal Patel, Ram Sharma and Arjun Lamichhane each pleaded guilty to one count of commercial gambling. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Mercer’s engineering honors program hosted its first Go Baby Go event on Dec. 3. Forty students modified toy cars to meet the individual needs of nine kids ages 3, 4 and 5 with limited mobility. Here, one child learns how to drive her new car.
Sharon Fambro is an avid supporter of Mercer University sports. Walking into Francar’s Buffalo Wings, the restaurant she operates with her husband, Carl, this fact is evident. What her restaurant’s decor doesn’t clearly display, however, is the special relationship she shares with the school’s women’s basketball team.