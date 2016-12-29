Coroner offers to drive drunks home New Year’s Eve to reduce trips to the morgue

For the fourth New Year’s Eve, Leon Jones will be on the road all night.
This year, the Bibb County coroner is tripling his effort to keep people safe by offering alcohol-drinking revelers a ride home.
Jones is providing three vans, at his own expense, to shuttle people anywhere in Bibb County between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.
“My job is to keep you out of jail, keep you out of the emergency room and out of the morgue,” said Jones, who spent decades as a paramedic before his retirement.
In 2013, Jones began offering free rides in the first hours of the new year, and learned travel sickness bags can be a valuable asset for the task.
In the years since, his phone has rung so much that he added two more drivers this year.
“Nobody will be turned down,” Jones said. “I call it giving back to the community.”
Anyone wishing to ride home with the coroner, can call 478-256-6716, 478-256-2136 or 478-320-7235.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
