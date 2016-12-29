Severe thunderstorms possible, gusty winds expected as cold front hits Georgia

Georgians should brace for the possibility of severe weather Thursday morning as a cold front rakes across the state.
The National Weather Service expects isolated severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes in the morning, and gusty winds into early Friday.
A line of showers and storms is ahead of the cold front and is tracking south of a Carrollton to Jefferson line.
By noon, the risk of severe weather will have passed, but strong winds will continue.
Winds of 15-25 mph are expected with higher gusts into Thursday night.
A winds advisory is posted through 7 a.m. Friday for the north Georgia mountains and elevations over 1500 feet where gusts of 45 mph are possible.
Loose items should be secured outdoors and small tree limbs and branches could be knocked down.
The front will usher in cooler temperatures.
In Macon, Thursday morning’s temperatures in the upper 60s will drop to the mid-50s by afternoon and to near freezing by Friday morning.
Friday’s high of 52 will be accompanied by 20 mph gusts with clear skies that will allow the temperature to drop to 29 by Saturday morning, but winds will be near calm.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
