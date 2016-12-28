Don’t get caught dead without knowing the coroner’s new number

The Bibb County office shuffle continues with the Coroner’s Office leaving the courthouse.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said his office will now be at the new annex in the former Sears building at the corner of Third Street and Riverside Drive.
Those needing to reach the office by phone should call 478-803-4190.
“The old number won’t transfer,” Jones said. “It’s a different system.”
After renovations funded by the special purpose local option sales tax and project delays, Central Records for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office recently moved to the space vacated several years ago by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Sheriff’s investigative units will relocate there next year.
The Bibb County Courthouse also has undergone restructuring in the wake of consolidation.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments