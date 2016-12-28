26 years ago a judge spoke to a small group in Dublin and what he said has not been forgotten

0:48 What you didn't know about Raekwon Smith Pause

1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon

1:45 Students gather at emotional rally for football player killed in wreck

2:22 In Monroe County, minor violation could get you a Christmas gift of $100

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

2:55 Pastors train in use of force simulation

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true