Driver thrown to his death, passenger ejected in crash while fleeing Ga. State Patrol

A Macon man who allegedly refused to stop for the Georgia State Patrol died in a crash late Tuesday.
Just before 10:50 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a northbound Kia that was going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone of Marshall Mill Road in Crawford County, according to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol.
The driver, later identified as Kassim Isiah Cross, 28, kept going and tried to “negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed” and crossed the southbound lane and went into a ditch on the west side of the road.
The Kia hit an embankment, sending it end-over-end, before going into a barrel roll and overturning about three times, the release stated.
Cross and passenger Frankie D. Dunlap, 25, of Macon, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car.
Cross was pronounced dead at the scene, but Dunlap tried to run and was caught by the trooper.
Dunlap was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was treated and released, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation, according to the release.
