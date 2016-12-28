Driver killed, passenger ejected, as Kia flips while fleeing Georgia State Patrol

A driver who refused to stop for the Georgia State Patrol died in a crash late Tuesday.
Just before 10:50 p.m., a trooper tried to stop the person behind the wheel of a northbound Kia that was going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone of Marshall Mill Road in Crawford County, according to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol.
The driver keep going and tried to “negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed” and crossed the southbound lane and went into a ditch on the west side of the road.
The Kia hit an embankment, sending it end-over-end, before going into a barrel roll and overturning about three times, the release stated.
The driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger tried to run, but was caught by the trooper.
No further information was immediately available Wednesday morning and the identities of those involved have not yet been released.
