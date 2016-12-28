Two more attorneys apply for Macon Judicial Circuit judgeship

Two additional applications have been received for a Macon Judicial Circuit judgeship vacancy.
Jonathan Alderman, an attorney with Macon’s Anderson, Walker & Reichert LLP, and Macon lawyer Kevin Hicks, submitted applications to the Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission. A dozen other applicants also applied.
Interviews will be held sometime after Jan. 9. Afterward, the commission will submit a list of up to five names for Gov. Nathan Deal’s consideration in appointing a new judge.
The vacancy was created by Deal’s appointing Chief Superior Court Judge Tripp Self to serve on the Georgia Court of Appeals. Self’s term is set to begin Jan. 1.
Comments