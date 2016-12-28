Masked robber leaves loot and shotgun behind after getting locked in store

A shotgun blast shattered the clerk’s protective booth early Wednesday but two masked gunmen got away with nothing after robbing a south Macon convenience store overnight.
At about 2:45 a.m., two black men, who were carrying a rifle and a shotgun, entered the Quick Serve at 1106 Rocky Creek Road, said Cpl. Linda Howard, a public information officer for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The man with the shotgun, who was wearing a long, brown trench coat, demanded money from a customer, who did not have any.
He fired a shot into the clerk’s booth and the second gunman with the rifle, who was described as a black man in a red sweater, blue jeans and red Adidas tennis shoes, ran away, according to a news release.
As the second gunman fled, the robber with the shotgun jumped over the counter, took money and ran toward the door of the store at the corner of Houston Avenue.
A store employee had locked the door, temporarily trapping the gunman who damaged the door to escape, but left the shotgun and money behind as he ran away.
The clerk suffered minor cuts on the face from the shattered glass and was treated at the scene.
Anyone with information about the robbers is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
