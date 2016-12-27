Woody Marshall's 2016 Photos of the Year

Patrice Lester, sister of Chassity Lester, is restrained by her brother Chad Lester and grandmother, Mae Helen Wright, after she yelled an obscenity at Brandon Davis as he left the courtroom March 14. Davis plead guilty to fatally beating and stabbing the 26-year-old Lester.
A pair of basketball shoes sit on the home bench Feb. 3 at a vigil to remember Mercer basketball player Jibri Bryan in Hawkins Arena. Bryan, 23, was shot to death at the Flash Foods located at the corner of College and Forsyth streets.
Woody Marshall/The Telegraph Macon, Georgia, 11/29/2016: A water drop clings to a maple leaf along Adrian Place during a rain shower Nov. 29. Macon had it’s first rain in more than 50 days.
Michael Bruce from Colorado brands a steer Jan. 8 at Bill Barnes Stoney Creek Ranch in Monroe County. Barnes’ cowboy and cowgirl friends come from around the country to help him doctor and brand his calves.
Miss America Betty Cantrell poses for a selfie with Caroline Freeman during her visit to Mount de Sales Academy. I covered several events where Betty Cantrell was speaking to school children. She was patient and gracious with each and every selfie request. But this one had the best faces of all the ones I photographed.
Camden Lurie, 4, laughs as he plays in a sprinkler during the Centerpoint Church Kids Life water battles at the his church. This photo makes me smile. Little boys almost always get a kick out of putting their butts in the sprinkler.
Fireworks explode in the air July 4 over Sandy Beach at the Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration at Lake Tobesofkee.
Andra Day sings at the Celebrating 75 years of Otis Redding concert at Macon Auditorium on Sept. 11.
Adam Flowers jumps to try and give Harlem Globetrotter Moose Weekes (45) a high five after making a ceremonial jump ball to start the game March 8. Flowers was honored at the game by the team because he was bullied about his shoes. Three Bibb County deputies gave Flowers after he was bullied.
Britney Crow, of Warner Robins, blows bubbles as the sun goes down April 9 as she waits for the balloon glow to start at the Perry Dogwood Festival Balloon Glow.
John David Lane III eats a peach in his family’s orchard June 17.
Newlyweds Bakari Andrews and Shannon Gravely kiss at the end of their first dance at their reception. This was a wonderful event to photograph. I was waiting for the photo and was very happy that was in the right spot when they finished their dance.
Ryan Sampson gives his son Tyshawn Hollis last minute instructions to listen to his teacher and eat all his lunch on the first day of classes at Veterans Elementary School in Bibb County. The first day of school usually makes a pretty good photo. I like this one with the father and son sharing a close moment.
Fulton County honor guard members Lt. Damien Butler, Sgt. Randell Lattimor and deputy Rashad Wheeler stand at attention in the rain at the graveside service for Eastman police officer Tim Smith. The honor guard was made up of law officers from all parts of Georgia. I’ve made photos similar to this at other police events with honor guards. But the rain pouring off the hats made this one different. I was happy that this image was so well received by the police community and sad about the circumstances that led to me making the photo.
Commissioners Elaine Lucas prepares to break ground at construction site for Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Fire Station 111 at 3947 Jeffersonville Road on Aug. 26. The station will be named the Bert Bivins III Fire Station when it is completed.
Miranda Brown of the Mount de Sales choir sings “Respect” at an Otis Redding Day concert Sept 9. The event held in front of the Tubman Museum in Cherry Street Plaza and celebrated what would have been Otis Redding’s 75th birthday.
Madeline Thomas, 3, plays in the Cherry Street fountain Sept. 29 at the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Karma Lilly Little, 6, hugs Jamie Paulk, her Jeffersonville Elementary School principal, after Sheriff Darren Mitchum made her an honorary deputy sheriff. Karma Lilly is battling stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer and has dreamed of being a law enforcement officer since she was befriended by police officers in New York City who were visiting her in the hospital where she was undergoing a medical trial. I was very happy to capture this moment between these two. Technically, the motion blur bothers me but the smiles on their faces make it one of my favorite images this year.
A combine harvests cotton Oct. 18 in a field along Perry Parkway in Houston County.
