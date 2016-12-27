Poised for ‘stronger and more vibrant’ Macon, mayor says at inauguration

Members of the Macon-Bibb County Commission were inaugurated Tuesday before an overflowing crowd in commission chambers.
The nine commissioners and Mayor Robert Reichert were sworn-in by Probate Judge Sarah Harris during the the 45 minute ceremony. There is one new, but familiar, face now on the board as Joe Allen returns as District 6 commissioner after serving two decades on the former Bibb County Commission.
The rest of the commission remains in tact with incumbents Larry Schlesinger and Bert Bivins besting their challengers in the May election. Commissioners Gary Bechtel, Elaine Lucas, Mallory Jones, Scotty Shepherd, Virgil Watkins and Al Tillman were unopposed in their bids for a four year term.
Reichert’s inaugural address touched on the commission’s accomplishments during the first three years of consolidation, and outlined several goals for the upcoming term. Since 2014, the budget has been reduced by 20 percent, the double taxation of city residents has been eliminated without raising the millage rate and a $280 million special sales tax was approved by voters.
“We are now poised to continue to build a stronger and more vibrant Macon-Bibb County that can serve as the hub city of the Middle Georgia region,” Reichert said. “Our challenge now is to continue the momentum and keep making progress. This will not be easy and will require that this county commission continues working as a team with an emphasis on regional development.”
During Tuesday’s inauguration, musical performances were given by violinist Ashley Pointer and Otis Redding Dream Choir. The ceremony was followed by a reception at The Armory Ballroom.
Allen, who represents sections of west and south Bibb, said he was able to meet with several commissioners prior to Tuesday’s ceremony. He said he is excited about what’s ahead in the next several years.
“I think we’re going to have good relations and I’ll be a good fit,” Allen said. “Hopefully we can get things passed that are best for their communities as well as District 6.”
While Tuesday was a celebration for the commission, the next line of official business will occur Tuesday when officials will be assigned to committees that determine what items head to the full commission for vote. Then, at the end of January, commissioners will prioritize objectives during a retreat in Athens.
Also on Tuesday, Sheriff David Davis was among other county officials sworn-in as he begins his second term as head of law enforcement.
