Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address

Mayor Robert Reichert details goals for Macon-Bibb County Commission during Tuesday's commission inauguration ceremony.
Crime

DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke described the cases against three men charged in commercial gambling cases Wednesday during plea hearings in Bibb County Superior Court. Krunal Patel, Ram Sharma and Arjun Lamichhane each pleaded guilty to one count of commercial gambling. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Local

Sharon Fambro once played against Mercer. Now she's a fan.

Sharon Fambro is an avid supporter of Mercer University sports. Walking into Francar’s Buffalo Wings, the restaurant she operates with her husband, Carl, this fact is evident. What her restaurant’s decor doesn’t clearly display, however, is the special relationship she shares with the school’s women’s basketball team.

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: 'God don't like ugly'

Our audio journey into Macon-area police reports. This episode features shoplifters with a suitcase full of loot; a near knife attack prompted by a reference to the Lord; and a lookout for a stolen car that included the words "hike naked."

