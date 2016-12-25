Anita Ponder comes home to help others on Christmas

Anita Ponder doesn’t mind spending her Christmas Day serving others in Macon, even though she lives far away now.
“This is Christmas for me,” she said as hundreds started poring into Terminal Station on Sunday for the annual Anita Ponder & Friends Holiday Feast. “It gets better and better every year because I just see how it grows, not only with the people that we serve but with the volunteers.”
The event, in its 21st year, began when Ponder and her sisters spent a Christmas making meals at her mother’s home for people in need. They served about 30 people that year, and Sunday she estimated they would serve at least 1,600. That includes hundreds of meals delivered to the elderly and others who weren’t able to come to Terminal Station.
Many organizations and individuals contribute to the event with donations and by volunteering, said Ponder, former Macon City Council president who now lives in Dallas, Texas.
“It’s really a community event where everybody comes together and gives back to those who need help the most,” she said.
Jerry Snipes, of Macon, has come to the event for the past six years to have his Christmas meal.
“If we didn’t have this in Macon I know a lot of people would be walking around hungry on Christmas,” he said.
The event includes much more than food. There were also gifts, including many bicycles, for children in attendance. Due to limited number of bikes, raffle tickets were handed out and a drawing was held for those. The other wrapped gifts where placed in boxes according to gender and age. Those were distributed according to the number of children there, and every child got at least one gift.
Clothes and haircuts are also given away.
Robert Jones, of Miles B. Austin Masonic Lodge in Macon, and his lodge brothers were among those helping deliver the meals.
“It’s from the heart,” he said as he got ready to head out with a load of meals to McAfee Towers, a Macon Housing Authority home for seniors. “We try to give back from our heart. It’s what we do. We help those that are less fortunate than we are.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments