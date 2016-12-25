Beau Cabell's 2016 Photos of the Year

A sudden gust whipped some graduates blind as Veterans High School students made their way into the Miller-Murphy-Howard building for commencement ceremonies May 27.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Michael Aloysius Foran, center, and wife, Patricia, lead their seven children into a reception Feb. 28 after he was selected to be the 192nd Grand Marshal of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade. "It is an honor and a privilege of a lifetime,'' Foran said. "I feel blessed to be surrounded by my family and so many friends.''
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
A family enjoys the outdoors June 5 in Jones County.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Fireworks light the sky after the last Joe Nichols song ends July 1 at the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Jacob Hardy, center, shows his winning sack racing form July 2 during the Ol' Time Independence Day festival at Jarrell Plantation. There are a lot of history lessons easy to pick up on at the old Jones County family farm, but my favorite is the one that begins with repurposing a tool and creating pure fun.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Reagan Crawford, 5, celebrates receiving a blue ribbon for her History Day project Jan. 14 at Higher Excellence Learning Center. Director Teresa Warren said students draw famous people students and their parents then research and make story boards for on their findings. Crawford's project was on Martin Luther King Jr., and to present it she came dressed as Coretta Scott King — with all the details including glasses, coat, purse and gloves.
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Will Bennett, center, and others at the Daybreak Center on Jan. 28 were captivated by the noon-time play of violinist Sarah Abbott. Bennett said the McDuffie Center for Strings student at Mercer University got a warm reception because "it's a beautiful sound,'' adding, "It's amazing to see such a young person with such a large talent.''
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Special purpose local option sales tax czar Clay Murphey stands on the stage of the Macon City Auditorium on Feb. 24, where he shined a light on a section of the discolored ceiling where he said water is leaking from the roof. Renovations to the 1920s structure built for less than $1 million could cost as much as $15 million. As I listened to Murphey recount the everyday uses and history of the venue over the years, it seemed like a bargain to lift the face of such a grand building.
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Braley Fountain, center, rumbles through the Springdale pre-school transportation event March 11. Teacher Deborah Russ said the colorful parade concluded a unit where students studied the many aspects of transportation and then designed and showed off their favorite forms.
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Rick Douglas, of Rick's Wear in Warner Robins, sets up for a career day/job fair at L.H. Williams Elementary School on March 25. "They asked me to show the young guys how to dress when seeking employment," he said. "Going into it, you want to dress your best. What you wear is what you attract.''
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Brian Denton, wrapped from head to toe to protect himself from pollen and pollutants, mows the lawn at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) along Vineville Avenue on March 24 where it seemed everything was in full bloom including the Yoshino cherry tree behind him. "You want to keep your body clean and breathe healthy,'' Denton said. "But it's much worse than last year.''
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Some who came prepared for rain to the Cherry Blossom Festival at Central City Park didn't seem to have as much trouble meeting the afternoon storms March 31.
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Remy Jay Knowles, 19 months, uses a certified therapy dog "Buddy Roe'' for a pillow after listening to stories, looking at picture books and generally getting wiped out at the Riverside Drive library branch's story hour April 22.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
He towered over the competition during his basketball playing days, but Sharone Wright simply towered as he and others made their way to the Macon Sports Hall of Fame banquet at the Coliseum. Wright and eight others were inducted during the ceremonies May 5.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Christopher Keith Calmer raises a clenched fist as he lays on a gurney during a hearing May 12 in his murder trial at the Monroe County Superior Court. Calmer, who complained about pain earlier told Judge Tommy Wilson "I am being tortured.''
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Thor,a smart horse that loves to paint, gets a small amount of assistance June 7 from his owner Dorinda Hennings.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, third from right, addresses a June 22 candlelight vigil in south Macon for Prakash Patel who was gunned down in his store in a robbery.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
John Wayne Dobson stands on the mill complex steps as he reads the Declaration of Independence July 2 where visitors to the Jarrell Plantation got a glimpse of how a 19th century farm family celebrated the holiday.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Hunter Ennis of Macon floats down the Ocmulgee River on a tube listening to his favorite music July 2. "I'm here every chance I get,'' he said. ``Even with three or four hundred people on a big holiday weekend, it's peaceful.''
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Putnam County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Jim Barbee helps a motorist July 12 in the rural western part of the county where he said she appeared to be lost.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Georgia Military College student Angel Monroy received a big scholarship and a small note that moved him to tears Aug. 12.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Eastman Police officers gather in prayer Aug. 17 at Liberty Baptist Church at a prayer service to honor Officer Tim "Turtle'' Smith who was gunned down while on patrol in the Dodge County city. More than 450 attended the service.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence shrugs his shoulders Aug. 29 saying he couldn't remember how many contenders Trump beat back in the primaries, adding there was only one opponent now at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Amelia Hardy, 11, practices her moves with a book balance on her head Sept. 17 as she prepares to audition for The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia Saturday at Vineville Academy. "This is the third time I've tried out,'' she said. "I didn't get to be a little girls so I'm trying out to be an angel. I feel lucky today.''
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Peach County quarterback Antonio Gilbert (12) heads for he end zone Sept. 23 on a long touchdown run in the first half giving the Trojans a 17-0 lead.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Mercer University junior Beau Harper, sits atop a camel he said was a good ride Sept. 28. "A great way to spend the hump day,'' he said. "I enjoyed the petting zoo where I saw 6-month-old camels, but this is great — it's another thing crossed off the bucket list.''
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Nancy Grace autographed books and visited with old friends Oct. 16 at Macon's Barnes and Noble bookstore.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Darlington catcher Gabby Fuller puts the tag on Tattnall runner Kenna Epps as she scores Oct. 19 to tie Darlington 2-2. Tattnall went on to win, 4-3.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
The West Laurens marching band pauses Oct. 21 as they leave the football field at half time to watch the fireworks show.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Better known for bringing drama to downtown, Jim Crisp knocks back a sample of one of the 50 beers on display at the Macon Beer Festival on Aug. 20. "Yeah, this is my buddy here,'' said Crisp with a laugh as he stood next to a life-size cutout of Fabio.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Friends since their childhood days growing up in Macon, violinist Robert McDuffie and REM's Mike Mills — playing Duane Allman's guitar —perform Mills' "Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra'' at the Macon City Auditorium on Oct. 27. I was fortunate enough to be able to see the rehearsal. McDuffie told me beforehand this would be no ordinary performance. He was right and the intersection of rock and classical and friendship was powerful to witness.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Betty Cantrell sings the national anthem before the start of the Citadel-Mercer University football game Sept. 1. It was one of her last appearances as Miss America and I'd hoped to find a memorable angle. Beneath that crown was a powerful voice and a beautiful heart that helped the rest of the world learn what many here in Middle Georgia had already known: she's not untouchable; she's still Betty who grew up on a farm.
BEAU CABELL
bcabell@macon.com
Cherokee tribesman Robin Jumper, dressed in full regalia, prepares for his fancy dance Sept. 17 at the 2016 Ocmulgee Indian Celebration Saturday.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Former Georgia cheerleader Jasmine King, center, of Macon, makes her own homecoming memory with other Spirit Alumni before the start of the Georgia-Vanderbilt game. King, who who now lives and works in Atlanta, said she was enjoying the reunion.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Donn Rodenroth pulls the strings Dec. 10 as Mother Ginger in The Nutracker of Middle Georgia's production of the holiday ballet.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com