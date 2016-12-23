Jason Vorhees' 2016 Photos of the Year

Eddie Floyd performs “Knock on Wood” during an Otis Redding tribute concert Sept. 11 at the Macon City Auditorium. Having shot most of the show from the back of the room with a telephoto lens, I decided that when Floyd went to the front of the stage, I’d go to the side of it with my wide angle lens to catch fans interacting with him.
Stratford Academy’s Quintez Cephus (23) throws down a dunk while being fouled by First Presbyterian’s Wesley Wilson during a game Jan. 5. I like the facial expressions on all three subjects in this photograph I made at a rivalry game between the two schools. Also, I prefer to shoot basketball horizontally more than vertically, so I was glad I had my camera in the right position.
Will Valentine kicks a ball toward his yellow lab, Tallahassee, while playing fetch with him at Washington Park in Macon on Feb. 2. Valentine said he tries to spend an hour each day outdoors with Tallahassee. I was really pleased with the framing I got of the man’s foot in the air along with the dog’s mouth opened to catch the ball that had been kicked to him.
Inmate Terry Johnson leads Barron down a walkway at the Burruss Correctional Training Center on March 8. Certain inmates at the center help handle and raise the dogs that will eventually be formally trained to be a guide dog.
Tim Hensley, of Butler, shows Tracy Toney, 7, of Monroe, where to place her arm while teaching the fundamentals of bareback bronc riding during a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association “Roughstock Rodeo Camp” at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter on Feb. 20.
Mark Thompson picks up plastic ducks while on a kayak March 19 in the Ocmulgee River after the first Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park. Over 2,000 ducks were entered in the race for $1,000 prize that was won by Courtney Fitzpatrick. I liked this moment I captured ofThompson trying to retrieve as many plastic ducks he could when several hundred of them floated by.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise performs at the Library Ballroom during Bragg Jam 2016.
Warner Robins High School running back Jarius Burnette (20) loses his helmet while being tackled by Peach County High School defenders during their game Sept. 2. I took three photos of helmets being knocked off during the game. I don’t believe I had any others the rest of the season. I think this photo shows how rough football can be even at the high school level.
Springdale Elementary 2nd grade student Charleigh Carlton pours honey on principal Donna Jackson September 23 while Jackson gets turned into a human sundae. Jackson promised the students she would participate if they raised over $25,000 in the school's "Boosterthon" fundraising event. The students raised roughly $32,000.
Georgia Tech players celebrate their 28-27 win over Georgia in Athens on Nov. 26.
Jerome Grier, left, and Marcus Jenkins paint the steeple at the Bold As A Lion Family Worship Center at 2590 Napier Avenue on June 16.
Recently retired Fort Valley city marshal Calvin Jones, left, has a conversation with barber George Brown and Lenard Jackson Jr. at Custom Images barbershop in Fort Valley on June 30.
Carson Dingler practices the pole vault July 8 while she prepares for the World Junior Track and Field Championships.
Peyton Falgou,t of Jones County, reacts as Jason Clark, owner of the Southeastern Reptile Rescue places a Texas indigo snake on her shoulders at the Museum of Arts and Sciences during Reptile Rendezvous on July 16. Falgout volunteered to come on stage during Clark's show.
Adrienne Price takes a selfie with her son Preston, 18, after voting Nov. 8 at the Byron Municipal Complex . Price took the picture to commemorate her son’s voting for the first time. Every year we photograph election features for the paper and, to me, the family narrative made this one special.
Snow dancers perform for over 1,000 local school children during the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia on Dec. 7.
