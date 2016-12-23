Your Christmas tree can live on to spruce up your yard with free mulch, cherry trees

Taking down the Christmas tree can be a depressing chore, but it can also help brighten spring for years to come in your yard.
Since 1989, the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission has been urging everyone to recycle trees into mulch that will be spread across the community.
Mulch helps retain moisture for your plants and inhibits weed germination and growth.
Plus, recycling the tree saves space at the landfill, which is choked by excess garbage over the holidays.
You also can pick up free hardwood saplings and bundles of Yoshino cherry trees at the “Bring One for the Chipper” event the first Saturday in January.
This year, the chipper is moving to Riverside Drive from Central City Park, which is closed for renovations.
Everyone is invited to bring their undecorated tree to the former Macon Central Service headquarters, which is off Riverside Drive near New Street and behind Burger King. The Transit Authority garage that used to be on this site was torn down years ago.
Trees will be chopped up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the county facility.
If you take down your tree right after Christmas, you can drop it off at any Kroger in Macon, except the Baconsfield location at North Avenue at Nottingham Drive.
The drop off locations at other Kroger locations in Macon open Monday.
For more information about Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission’s events, call 478-808-7350 or email KMBB president and CEO Pam Carswell at pcarswell@kmbbc.org.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
