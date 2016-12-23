‘It’s all you can ask for,’ says wife after military family reunites for Christmas

The Lee family got a very special surprise this holiday season.
Master Sgt. Daniel Lee has served in the military for 22 years and has been deployed since August. His family expected him to be home some time in February, meaning they would have to spend Christmas without him.
Until a Christmas miracle changed their plans.
“It just turned out with changes in leadership and responsibilities that we found out he was going to be coming home early,” said his wife, Kinzie Lee.
After first believing he would not make it in time to join her and their three daughters — Brooke, 18, Allyssa, 16, and Mallorie, 11 — on their holiday trip to see family in Colorado, Kinzie Lee learned her husband would be home Tuesday, and they concocted a plan to surprise the girls.
“My husband is a big outdoorsman, so we love Bass Pro Shops, and I was like, ‘Why don’t we go up there, and they have a Santa, and maybe we can try to surprise the girls in the Christmas area,’ ” she said. “On a whim, I called the store and told them this is what I want to do, and they put me in touch with Katherine White. She was just really excited about helping me set this up.”
White, who serves as the operations manager at the Macon location, helped orchestrate the surprise, which led to a video of the moment being posted on the store’s Facebook page that has been viewed more than 50,000 times.
For military families, it’s not uncommon to be separated on holidays, which made this year even more special for the Lees.
“Just for everything to come together with him getting home in time to come with us on this trip to see my family and to have everybody be together for Christmas is wonderful,” she said. “It’s all you can ask for.”
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments