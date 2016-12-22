Mystery merchant backs the blue by giving police a chance to ‘tie one on’ at Christmas

Cases of neckties were spread across the Dublin police chief’s conference table this week.
Shades of blue from ice to indigo melded with dark stripes.
Dozens of each style were packaged in crisp cellophane.
It was Chief Tim Chatman’s task to give them out to law enforcement officers he sees — not just his Dublin Police Department, but Laurens County sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers and others.
At the conclusion of a challenging year for officers, a business owner wanted to show his support and approached Chatman.
“Based upon on all the negative publicity we’re getting and the attacks that we’re seeing, he wanted to do something very special,” Chatman said. “He actually swore me to secrecy not to call his name.”
The man donated hundreds of ties, including some with the signature law enforcement colors of black and blue.
It meant a lot to Chatman, who led this week’s investigation of the shootout at Fairview Park Hosptial.
Laurens County sheriff’s deputy Matthew Surine was wounded in the leg in the gun battle with Akeem Woodard.
He’s thankful for the support of the merchant and others who bring food for officers or come down to the office to pray for them.
“It’s a big blessing to me and to my officers and everybody in the law enforcement community,” Chatman said. “When our community pour back and support the blue... that means a whole lot to our officers, sometimes understaffed, to have that kind of support in a time that we need it most.”
