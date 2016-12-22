Deputy injured in hospital shootout gives thanks

The Laurens County deputy who was wounded in a shootout at the Dublin hospital earlier this week thanked medical staff and fellow law enforcement officers in a post on Facebook Wednesday night.
On Sunday, a man — who police later identified as Akeem Jamal Woodard — entered the Fairview Park Hospital with a weapon. Deputy Matt Surine was one of the first to the respond to the 911 call and was injured in the leg when the gunman started shooting.
Surine said in a post on the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that he wanted to take a few days to reflect on the shooting before posting anything.
He said after he was wounded, he prayed to God for protection — not just for himself but for his fellow officers. Then, he thanked those who helped him when he was hurt, from dispatchers to fellow officers to EMTs who ran “into the danger zone to take care of my injuries.”
“Thank you to the hospital staff who immediately took me in and began to work on me to make sure I was OK,” he wrote. “To all the men and women who came to my bedside to check on me and pray with me, thank you.”
“To everyone that took part in this life changing experience, thank you.”
Woodard has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearms by a felon, criminal damage and obstruction.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
