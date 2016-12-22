Henry County deputy dies in Forsyth crash on the way home from work

A Henry County sheriff’s deputy was headed home to Forsyth after work on Wednesday evening when he was killed in a single-car crash in northern Monroe County.
Thomas Palmer, 56, was driving east on Lassiter Road about 6 p.m. when his 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the roadway, striking several trees and ejecting him from the vehicle, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Palmer was taken to the Monroe County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The crash is still beings investigated and it marks Monroe County’s 13th traffic fatality this year.
