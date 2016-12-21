Teacher struck special-needs students more than once, police say

A teacher at Northwoods Academy accused of abusing two special-needs children turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.
Philleria Sarroah Cross, 54, allegedly struck two 4-year-old special-needs children “on more than one occasion,” leaving bruises, according to a Dec. 19 complaint filed by a Division of Family and Children Services worker.
The alleged abuse occurred between the dates of Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The DFCS worker notified the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and Cross turned herself in at the sheriff’s office about 2:20 p.m., records show.
Cross, of a Bowden Street address, was charged with first-degree cruelty to children. She was released shortly after being booked on a bond of $16,900, records show.
Cruelty to children in the first degree is felony, punishable by a minimum of five years in prison.
The school system issued a statement on the case Wednesday:
“The Bibb County School District is working closely with BSO and DFCS on this investigation,” said the statement from Stephanie Hartley, the system’s spokeswoman. “The employee is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The safety and security of our children is one of our top priorities, and we do not take any allegations lightly. Administrators have been in communication with the families of students involved in the allegations to ensure transparency and support throughout the investigation.”
Northwoods Academy, on the site of the former Tinsley Elementary School, is the Bibb County school district's early childhood learning center. It was built to support the learning of young children 3 and 4 years old in both general and special education programs.
Staff writer Oby Brown contributed.
