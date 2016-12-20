Macon-Bibb officials bid farewell to DeFore

After nearly half a century as an elected official, Ed DeFore’s legacy was celebrated in his last official meeting.
DeFore was honored at Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting with a video featuring words of appreciation for his lengthy tenure in office. Since 1971, DeFore has served as either a Macon city councilman, Bibb school board member and county commissioner.
Tuesday was an opportunity to recognize “our friend and co-commissioner who is bringing to a close a long and distinguished career,” Mayor Robert Reichert said. “DeFore is a legend in his own time.”
DeFore was joined Tuesday by his wife, Pat, and others during a ceremony that concluded with a reception.
During his final precommission meeting, DeFore said he was thankful for the people he’s worked with over the years, including Reichert.
“I feel blessed,” he said. “I’ve served under nine mayors from ‘Machine Gun Ronnie’ (Thompson) all the way down to you. I’m going to miss you.”
Throughout his career, DeFore helped get numerous dirt streets paved and was a supporter of various recreation projects and youth sports leagues.
Commissioner Elane Lucas, who has served for years with DeFore, called the 84-year-old a “brave soldier and servant leader.”
Another fellow commissioner, Gary Bechtel, said it’s been fun working alongside him.
“You’ve brought a lot of experience and energy as well as great stories,” he said in the video.
Former Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen will represent DeFore’s District 6 beginning Jan. 1.
